MQM-P decides not to contest NA by-elections 

Web Desk 07:07 PM | 19 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

KARACHI – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday decided to not contest the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

According to media reports, the decision was taken during the meeting of MQM-P’s Rabta Committee, which was summoned to consult over the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The Rabta Committee decided against contesting the by-elections on NA vacant seats, citing the country’s ‘worsening economic situation’.

Earlier on Feb 18, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to boycott the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

The ruling coalition contacted MQM-P after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) set condition that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

