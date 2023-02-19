Search

Zarnish Khan performs Umrah, deletes Instagram pictures

Noor Fatima 07:59 PM | 19 Feb, 2023
Zarnish Khan performs Umrah, deletes Instagram pictures

Lollywood's talented and gorgeous actress Zarnish Khan is making headlines once again for all the good reasons.

The 30-year-old diva's recent social media posts have put her in the limelight and many of her fans and followers are praising her for the message she is trying to convey.

The Is Chand Pe Dagh Nahin actress, who is currently performing Umrah in Makkah, shared pictures from her religious duties. Khan also shared her Umrah experience and the delight she felt in Saudi Arabia. The actress thanked Allah Almighty and expressed her gratitude through posts and Instagram stories of her pilgrimage.

In one of her posts, the De Ijazat actress stated, “Allah Talla ka jitna shukar ada karoon kam hai. Sirf sunna tha ab dekh ke mehsoos bhi ker lya ke waqai, aaisa manzar dunya main hai hi nai."

Social media users and celebrities including Imran Abbas, Omer Shahzad and Sami Khan have sent their best wishes for Khan in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

More surprisingly, Khan has removed pictures of herself and has only 38 posts, which are mostly related to Islam or scenic beauty.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.

Zarnish Khan tells interviewer why she got married at 17

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

