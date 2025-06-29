AirSial under fire after passengers barred from boarding Umrah flight

ISLAMABAD – AirSial is facing backlash after Madina-bound flight PF-7730 departed from New Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, leaving over 60 passengers stranded due to confusion over Umrah travel eligibility.

The affected travelers, many of whom were traveling from remote regions with children and elderly family members, were denied boarding at the last minute. The airline said only Umrah pilgrims were permitted on the flight, excluding passengers with work visas or family visit permits for Saudi Arabia.

As the private airline maintains that it clearly communicated these requirements beforehand, many passengers claimed they received no such information. Several alleged they were misled during the booking process, believing they were eligible to travel.

Frustration erupted at airport as angry passengers staged a protest, accusing the airline of mismanagement and negligence. Videos on social media showed distressed families demanding accountability and assistance, while others scrambled to purchase expensive last-minute tickets with other airlines.

The incident triggered widespread criticism on social media, with consumer rights activists and travel industry experts urging the Civil Aviation Authority to launch an investigation into the airline’s handling of the situation.

It also exposed lack of clarity and coordination in flight eligibility protocols, especially for religious travel, which often involves complex visa regulations. They argue that better transparency and proactive passenger guidance could have prevented the ordeal.

Civil Aviation Authority is yet to clear air on this matter as calls for policy reform and stricter oversight are growing, as public pressure mounts on AirSial to take responsibility for the distress caused to dozens of would-be Umrah travelers.