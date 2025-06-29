Faryal Mehmood under fire over new Bold Dance Video

MUMBAI – Actress Faryal Mehmood never shies away from flaunting her bold side and this time she sparked criticism across social media platforms over her new dance video.

The clip shows Chikkar star dancing in a monochrome setting wearing a revealing outfit, and it got unwanted attention. The video was captioned with a personal message from the actress, revealing it was shot a year ago but never posted because she felt she looked “fat.”

She ended her caption with a light-hearted note: “Go get yourself something delicious to eat! And I’m going to buy myself some clothes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Z. Mehmood (@iamfaryalmehmood)

As some fans praised her confidence and dancing skills, social media users slammed her for wearing what they called skimpy clo. Comments ranged from admiration for her moves to outright disapproval, with one user posting, “Neither shame nor proper dancing,” and another saying, “She clearly has no shame.”

Faryal is known for her roles in Raqeeb Se, Gustakh, and Mera Yaar Mila Day, has long been recognized not only for her acting talent but also for her outspoken and bold presence on social media.

This latest video has once again reignited the debate on the boundaries of personal freedom, artistic expression, and cultural norms in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. No official comment has been issued by the actress following the online backlash.