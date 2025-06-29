‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ App Launched in Pakistan to Fix Electricity Billing System

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government on Sunday launched ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ initiative through Power Smart App, giving consumers the power to submit their own electricity meter readings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated initiative to cut overbilling and errors by involving consumers directly in the billing process. Under this new system, electricity users can take a photograph of their meter and upload it through the app on a specific date each month.

If submitted on time, this self-reported reading will be used to calculate the bill, taking precedence over any subsequent reading recorded by utility staff.

Power Division said system is a strategic move to reduce billing disputes, eliminate misreadings, and cut down on unnecessary human intervention. It has been widely praised as a progressive reform in the power sector.

The feature is especially important for low-usage consumers who qualify for government electricity subsidies. Currently, those consuming up to 200 units receive a bill of around Rs. 2,330. If you exceed threshold by even a single unit can disqualify them from the subsidy, raising their bill to nearly Rs. 8,104. With this app, eligible users can ensure accurate reporting and maintain their subsidy benefits.

Power Smart App is now live and available for download, offering a user-friendly interface that promotes accountability and consumer empowerment in electricity billing.