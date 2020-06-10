Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations at LoC
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has summoned a senior Indian diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot Sector on Tuesday.
The unprovoked firing seriously injured Nasreen Akhtar, 26, resident of Sandhara village; Rabia, 24 and Momina, 7, residents of Dera Sher Khan village; and Munshi, 7, resident of Bamroch village, a Foreign Office press release said issued on Wednesday.
The Foreign Office said that the diplomat was told that "such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct." "These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it said.
Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. Due to Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara & Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians incl 2 women & 2 children critically injured. 1/2— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 9, 2020
The Foreign Office said by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).
Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.
The Indian side was also urged upon to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.
#Pakistan strongly condemns the extra-judicial killings of 9 more Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces in fake “encounters” & so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in Shopian area of IOJ&K. 1/3— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 8, 2020
The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.
During current year, India has so far committed 1,296 ceasefire violations resulting in seven persons martyred and 98 seriously injured.
Four women and children critically injured in ... 08:27 AM | 10 Jun, 2020
RAWALPINDI – At least four civilians, including two women and two children got critically wounded after Indian ...
- Coronavirs brings Pakistan's GDP down to negative 0.38% in FY202006:20 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's call for establishment of State of ...05:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Groove on #HowFastYouCanBe OPPO F15 beats on Tiktok and Win OPPO F1505:54 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 122,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,394 confirmed ...05:31 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and ...04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani short film to be showcased at virtual Palm Springs festival ...04:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Anna Wintour apologises for race-related ‘mistakes’ at Vogue02:56 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020