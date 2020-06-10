Four women and children critically injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI – At least four civilians, including two women and two children got critically wounded after Indian army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilian population.
In a tweet, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Indian army had once again opened fire on the LoC without provocation and injured multiple civilians in the process. The shooting took place in in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages.
...Injured citizens evacuated to nearby medical facility. #PakistanArmy troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire. Injured include Ms Nasreen, age 26 yrs, Sandhara village; Ms Rabia, 24 yrs, Momna, 7 yrs, Dera Sher Khan and Munshi, 7 yrs, Bamroch. 2/2— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 9, 2020
Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire.
The injured include Nasreen, age 26 years, Sandhara village; Rabia, 24, Momna, 7, Dera Sher Khan and Munshi, 7 from Bamroch village.
The injured children and women have been evacuated and rushed to a nearby hospital by the Pakistan Army for medical treatment and assistance.
