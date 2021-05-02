Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for inbound passengers amid Covid-19 surge
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for inbound passengers amid Covid-19 surge
KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority Saturday issued a fresh travel advisory for inbound passengers amid the third wave of novel Covid-19. The new restrictions will continue to remain effective until further orders.

As per the fresh advisory, passengers will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at Airports in Pakistan, while negative individuals will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent Trace, Test & Quarantine (TTQ) protocols while the positive cases will be shifted by the Provincial Administration to the self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine.

The second PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period for the affected individuals.

Following the reports, the passenger will be allowed to proceed home if test negative, however, in presence of the deadly virus, passengers will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has also extended the travel restrictions of 23 countries placed in Category C.

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and others are among the C category listed countries. Passengers coming from the most affected countries will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

