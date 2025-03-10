BISP Kafalat Rs13,500 March 2025 installment date; list of banks, ATMs for withdrawal

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Kafalat Programme is a major initiative taken under BISP to provide cash assistance to deserving families.

Launched in the year 2008, the initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history.

The short-term objective of the programme was to cushion against the negative effects of slow economic growth, food crisis and inflation on the poor, particularly women, through the provision of cash assistance to eligible families, according to BISP website

The long-term objectives of programme are to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment.

Under the BISP Kafalat programme, the government provides four quarterly installments to eligible families as currently, it is providing assistance to over nine million families across Pakistan.

Benazir Kafalat Quarterly Amount

Starting from January 2025, the amount of the Benazir Kafalat quarterly installment has been increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500.

Upcoming Quarterly Installment Payment Detail

Reports suggest that the upcoming installment under BISP Kafalat would be released from March 15.

Banks, ATMs for BISP Kafalat Installment Withdrawals

BISP has expanded the list of banks to distribute per quarter installment of Rs13,500 to families registered with BISP Kafalat Program.

The registered BISP beneficiaries can get the installment Rs13,500 per quarter from ATMs of Bank Al Falah, Bank of Punjab, Mobilink Microfinance, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, and HBL Microfinance from across the country. They can also get it through jazzcash service.

Where to Check BISP Eligiblity

People can check eligibility of their families by visiting this portal: https://8171.bisp.gov.pk/. Here you will need to enter the CNIC number to check status of eligibility.