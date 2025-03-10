Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

BISP Kafalat Rs13,500 March 2025 installment date; list of banks, ATMs for withdrawal

Bisp Stipend Increased To Rs13500 As Govt Announces Direct Bank Transfers

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Kafalat Programme is a major initiative taken under BISP to provide cash assistance to deserving families.

Launched in the year 2008, the initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history.

The short-term objective of the programme was to cushion against the negative effects of slow economic growth, food crisis and inflation on the poor, particularly women, through the provision of cash assistance to eligible families, according to BISP website

The long-term objectives of programme are to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment.

Under the BISP Kafalat programme, the government provides four quarterly installments to eligible families as currently, it is providing assistance to over nine million families across Pakistan.

Benazir Kafalat Quarterly Amount

Starting from January 2025, the amount of the Benazir Kafalat quarterly installment has been increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500.

Upcoming Quarterly Installment Payment Detail

Reports suggest that the upcoming installment under BISP Kafalat would be released from March 15.

Banks, ATMs for BISP Kafalat Installment Withdrawals

BISP has expanded the list of banks to distribute per quarter installment of Rs13,500 to families registered with BISP Kafalat Program.

The registered BISP beneficiaries can get the installment Rs13,500 per quarter from ATMs of Bank Al Falah, Bank of Punjab, Mobilink Microfinance, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, and HBL Microfinance from across the country. They can also get it through jazzcash service.

Where to Check BISP Eligiblity

People can check eligibility of their families by visiting this portal: https://8171.bisp.gov.pk/. Here you will need to enter the CNIC number to check status of eligibility.

BISP Kafaalat cash installment increased to Rs13,500

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 10 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search