Pakistani woman passes away after donating liver to father

RANIPUR – A botched liver transplant has shocked many as a 20-year-old woman tragically passed away after undergoing a life-saving medical procedure to save her father’s life.

The surgery took place at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), but despite initial hopes for recovery, the woman Muqaddas could not survive the procedure.

Muqaddas decided to donate part of her liver to her father, who was in critical situation. After the operation, her condition worsened, leading to her untimely death. Her family raised concerns, accusing the medical team of negligence, claiming they were repeatedly assured of her recovery despite her worsening condition.

The family was informed that they were informed to collect Muqaddas’s body, leaving them devastated. The family took the body to bury her in their hometown Shujaabad.

The father was already suffering from health complications and experienced further distress upon hearing the news of his daughter’s death.

Meanwhile, GIMS officials said that he was unaware of the incident but assured that an investigation would be launched to understand the circumstances surrounding Muqaddas’s death.

The surgeons explained that such complications are rare but can occur in about one out of every two hundred transplant cases. The tragic loss left the family in deep grief, and they continue to question the handling of the situation by the medical staff.

Liver transplant success rates are generally high, with around 70pc patients getting several years. The surgery outcomes depend on recipient’s health, the type of transplant, and post-surgery care. For the unversed, living-donor transplants are said to have better results than deceased-donor transplants.