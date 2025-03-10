Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistani woman passes away after donating liver to father

Pakistani Woman Passes Away After Donating Liver To Father

RANIPUR – A botched liver transplant has shocked many as a 20-year-old woman tragically passed away after undergoing a life-saving medical procedure to save her father’s life.

The surgery took place at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), but despite initial hopes for recovery, the woman Muqaddas could not survive the procedure.

Muqaddas decided to donate part of her liver to her father, who was in critical situation. After the operation, her condition worsened, leading to her untimely death. Her family raised concerns, accusing the medical team of negligence, claiming they were repeatedly assured of her recovery despite her worsening condition.

The family was informed that they were informed to collect Muqaddas’s body, leaving them devastated. The family took the body to bury her in their hometown Shujaabad.

The father was already suffering from health complications and experienced further distress upon hearing the news of his daughter’s death.

Meanwhile, GIMS officials said that he was unaware of the incident but assured that an investigation would be launched to understand the circumstances surrounding Muqaddas’s death.

The surgeons explained that such complications are rare but can occur in about one out of every two hundred transplant cases. The tragic loss left the family in deep grief, and they continue to question the handling of the situation by the medical staff.

Liver transplant success rates are generally high, with around 70pc patients getting several years. The surgery outcomes depend on recipient’s health, the type of transplant, and post-surgery care. For the unversed, living-donor transplants are said to have better results than deceased-donor transplants.

Army captain dies after hair transplant surgery in Lahore

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 10 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search