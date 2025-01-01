BISP Kafaalat cash installment increased to Rs13,500

KARACHI – In a major relief to Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries, the government has increased the quarterly stipend by Rs.3,000, to Rs13,500, starting January 2025.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairman Senator Rubina Khalid made the announcement in this regard, adding the government aimed at supporting 10 million families by the end of this year.

Earlier, the government announced to transfer Benazir Income Support funds directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, a step taken in line with directives from President Asif Ali Zardari and in consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The new initiative aims to make fund access more convenient, transparent, and respectful. The government officials emphasise zero tolerance for any deductions from stipends or mistreatment of beneficiaries.

To address complaints, a modern call center with a helpline (0800-26477) has been established while Mobile Registration Vans will be in field for better services.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan aids millions in Pakistan as program provides financial assistance to low-income households to help reduce poverty and improve living conditions.