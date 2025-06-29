iPhone 16 Installment Plan in Pakistan starts at Rs20,876 per Month with No Interest

By Staff Reporter
3:28 pm | Jun 29, 2025
KARACHI – As iPhone prices are sky high due to massive taxes and rupee depreciation, there is good news for tech enthusiasts as you can buy these devices by paying as low as 20,000.

From iPhone 16, 16 Plus, or the Pro Max, the new plans bring Apple’s premium technology within reach for more people, all while staying true to Islamic financial principles. With just 20,000 down payment, you can walk away with the latest iPhone 16 (256GB) and pay the rest over flexible monthly installments.

The Installment Plan by Meezan Bank allows you to spread cost over 2 years, paying as low as 20,876 per month.

iPhone 16 (256GB)

Detail Amount 
Monthly Installment Starting at 20,876
Down Payment 20,000
Available Colors White, Pink, Ultramarine, Teal
Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months
Detail Amount 
Monthly Installment Starting at 22,968
Down Payment 20,000
Available Colors White, Pink, Ultramarine, Teal
Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

iPhone 16 Pro (256GB)

Detail Amount 
Monthly Installment Starting at 25,205
Down Payment PKR 20,000
Available Colors May vary (typically Pro-exclusive colors)
Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB)

Detail Amount 
Monthly Installment Starting at 27,485
Down Payment PKR 20,000
Available Colors May vary (typically Pro-exclusive colors)
Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

All installment plans are completely interest-free and follow Islamic banking guidelines. That means no hidden charges, no riba, and full transparency and ideal for those looking to stay financially responsible while upgrading their tech.

