iPhone 16 Installment Plan in Pakistan starts at Rs20,876 per Month with No Interest

KARACHI – As iPhone prices are sky high due to massive taxes and rupee depreciation, there is good news for tech enthusiasts as you can buy these devices by paying as low as 20,000.

From iPhone 16, 16 Plus, or the Pro Max, the new plans bring Apple’s premium technology within reach for more people, all while staying true to Islamic financial principles. With just 20,000 down payment, you can walk away with the latest iPhone 16 (256GB) and pay the rest over flexible monthly installments.

The Installment Plan by Meezan Bank allows you to spread cost over 2 years, paying as low as 20,876 per month.

iPhone 16 (256GB)

Detail Amount Monthly Installment Starting at 20,876 Down Payment 20,000 Available Colors White, Pink, Ultramarine, Teal Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months iPhone 16 Plus (256GB)

Detail Amount Monthly Installment Starting at 22,968 Down Payment 20,000 Available Colors White, Pink, Ultramarine, Teal Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

iPhone 16 Pro (256GB)

Detail Amount Monthly Installment Starting at 25,205 Down Payment PKR 20,000 Available Colors May vary (typically Pro-exclusive colors) Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB)

Detail Amount Monthly Installment Starting at 27,485 Down Payment PKR 20,000 Available Colors May vary (typically Pro-exclusive colors) Installment Tenures 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24 months

All installment plans are completely interest-free and follow Islamic banking guidelines. That means no hidden charges, no riba, and full transparency and ideal for those looking to stay financially responsible while upgrading their tech.