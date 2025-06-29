Pakistan to extend 4G services to remote areas

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to expand 4G services to remote areas of the country to bridge the digital divide in underserved regions.

According to details from the Universal Service Fund (USF) Board, seven major projects have been approved to enhance broadband and fibre optic infrastructure across Pakistan, with a total investment of Rs7.49 billion. This decision was made under the leadership of IT Secretary and USF Board Chairman Zarar Khan.

The approved projects include five initiatives for broadband services and two for fibre optic deployments, which will cover 940 kilometres of fibre to connect 347 villages and 113 towns or union councils across 12 districts. USF estimates that these projects will benefit approximately 2.8 million residents through fibre connectivity and 965,000 individuals via broadband services.

Zarar Khan emphasised that the expedited rollout, guided by Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima, is enabling thousands of skilled youth and women from remote areas to engage in freelancing and the digital startup ecosystem. To date, USF has facilitated broadband access for over 37 million people nationwide.

USF CEO Mudassar Naveed provided additional details, noting that Rs 3.27 billion will be allocated for the installation of 415 km of fibre optic cable in Sanghar. In comparison, Rs 2.38 billion will fund 525 km of cable in areas surrounding Jhang.

This initiative will also bring 4G connectivity to rural regions in Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Badin, and Abbottabad. The Board of Directors commended USF for its crucial role in enhancing Pakistan’s IT sector growth and promoting digital exports.