Clinic on Wheels Rolls On, Corruption Rides Along

A major healthcare initiative in Punjab, the “Clinic on Wheels” project, is now under intense scrutiny following multiple reports from Liaquatpur that have revealed serious allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

The mobile medical vans, introduced under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision to provide healthcare access in remote areas, have proven to be dysfunctional within days of their deployment. According to ground reports, several of the vehicles have already become non-operational due to technical faults.

Videos obtained by media houses show disturbing visuals of citizens pushing a mobile clinic van to get it started—a clear indication of engine or battery failure. In another viral video, rainwater can be seen dripping from the ceiling of one such vehicle, raising questions about the quality of construction and procurement.

Medical staff working on board these vans have reported severe difficulties. In the sweltering heat, the vans lack basic ventilation—no fans, no air conditioning—leaving doctors and nurses in distressing working conditions. “We are unable to function properly under these conditions. There’s no electricity backup, and even basic equipment is either missing or broken,” said a staff member on condition of anonymity.

Sources claim that the batteries in several vans have failed just days after rollout, and there is a lack of essential medicines and diagnostic tools. “We were promised state-of-the-art mobile clinics, but what we got is an embarrassment,” added another healthcare worker.

The situation raises serious concerns about the implementation and oversight of the program, especially regarding procurement transparency and vehicle standards. Citizens and healthcare workers alike are questioning how such substandard vehicles were approved and what quality control measures were in place.

As the “Clinic on Wheels” initiative was launched with much fanfare as a revolutionary step in rural healthcare, these recent revelations cast a shadow over the Punjab government’s credibility and commitment to service delivery.

The provincial health department has yet to issue a formal response to the growing criticism.