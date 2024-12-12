December 12 marks a solemn day for Azerbaijanis as they commemorate the 21st anniversary of the passing of Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern Azerbaijan and a leader whose influence shaped the nation’s independence and identity.

Events honoring his legacy take place across Azerbaijan, from the capital Baku to the country’s remote regions.

Heydar Aliyev, recognized as a key figure in Azerbaijani history, played a critical role in establishing the foundations of the independent Azerbaijani state. Often referred to as the architect of modern Azerbaijan, Aliyev’s leadership steered the country through significant historical challenges, laying the groundwork for its sovereignty and global recognition.

Every year, citizens and officials gather to honor Aliyev’s contributions. People visit the Alley of Honors, where flowers and wreaths are placed at his grave as a tribute to his enduring legacy. These ceremonies are not limited to the capital; similar commemorations occur throughout Azerbaijan and in international communities.

Aliyev’s vision extended beyond politics, emphasizing the idea of “Azerbaijanism” — a philosophy that united Azerbaijanis globally. This concept fostered national solidarity and became a cornerstone of the country’s identity, especially after gaining independence. Aliyev’s approach to governance provided a framework for the nation to thrive in the modern era, solidifying its place on the global stage.

His legacy also resonates in Azerbaijan’s recent history. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Heydar Aliyev’s son, the country achieved a significant milestone by reclaiming its territories during the 44-day Patriotic War. This victory, including the liberation of Shusha, a cultural and historical center, was seen as fulfilling Heydar Aliyev’s vision for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

President Ilham Aliyev often reflects on his father’s aspirations, noting that the liberation of these lands was a continuation of the elder Aliyev’s work. Today, Azerbaijan’s flag waves proudly over these territories, symbolizing a nation united and determined to honour its history.

Heydar Aliyev’s contributions extended beyond political achievements. His dedication to serving the Azerbaijani people during challenging times earned him the admiration of millions. His vision for state-building and national identity continues to inspire Azerbaijanis, ensuring his memory remains a guiding force for future generations.

The anniversary of his passing serves as a moment for reflection and national unity. It underscores the enduring impact of a leader who dedicated his life to the progress and independence of his homeland. As flowers are laid at his grave and his contributions are remembered, Azerbaijanis reaffirm their commitment to the values he upheld and the path he charted for their nation.

Heydar Aliyev’s legacy lives on not only in Azerbaijan’s political and territorial achievements but also in the hearts of its people. His philosophy, vision, and dedication have left an indelible mark, shaping Azerbaijan’s past, present, and future. Today, as the nation commemorates his life, his contributions continue to guide Azerbaijan’s journey toward progress and unity.