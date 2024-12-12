Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

South Africa announces squad for ODI series against Pakistan: Key players return

South Africa has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, featuring the return of several key players.

 

Pakistan is currently touring South Africa, where the two teams are engaged in a T20I series. The hosts secured a 1-0 lead by winning the first T20I match.

On Thursday, South Africa named its squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, which is set to be captained by Temba Bavuma. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada marks his return to the ODI setup following his absence after the 2023 World Cup. Similarly, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen also make a comeback to the ODI squad after the World Cup. However, fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The 15-member squad for the ODI series includes Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Coenie Mofokeng, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.

The ODI series will commence on December 17, with the second and third matches scheduled for December 19 and 22, respectively.

Latest

