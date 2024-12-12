Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh announces Senior Citizen Card for elderly people

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced launching the Senior Citizen Card to provide basic amenities to elderly citizens of the province.

Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Department Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur made the announcement at the signing ceremony. He said the card will benefit around 3.7 million elderly people aged 60 and above.

He added data will be gathered from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to include all elderly citizens in the programme.

The card will enable the senior citizens to have easy access to healthcare, travel conveniences, and other civic services.

He said the initiative aimed at developing a society that values and cares for its elders. He added that the provincial government is committed to addressing the needs of the elderly.

The signing ceremony was attended by various officials, including Parwaiz Ahmed Seehar, Secretary Social Welfare Department; Athar Hussain Mirani, Director General Social Welfare Department; Ehtesham Shahid, Director General NADRA Karachi; and Junaid Shaukat, Program Manager.

