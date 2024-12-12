Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Netflix star José de la Torre passes away at 37

Renowned Netflix actor José de la Torre, best known for his role in the hit series Toy Boy, has tragically passed away at the age of 37.

According to international media reports, the cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed. However, in June, the actor revealed on social media that he was battling a severe illness. While he chose not to share details about the nature of the illness, it was known that he withdrew from public life to focus on his treatment and recovery.

José de la Torre’s final rites were held on December 6 in his hometown of Montilla. News of his untimely demise has left fans and fellow actors deeply saddened.

Colleagues expressed their disbelief, mourning the sudden loss of a talented and vibrant individual. “It’s hard to process that José has left us so soon,” one actor shared.

José’s contributions to the entertainment industry, especially his memorable performances, have left an indelible mark on his audience. His passing is a significant loss to the acting community and his global fan base.

