Pakistan blocks over 71,000 CNICs in five years

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) blocked more than 71,000 identity cards over the past five years, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) topping the list.

According to media reports, Nadra blocked 71,500 ID cards during this period.

The breakdown shows that KP had the highest number of blocked cards at 25,981, followed by Balochistan with 20,583.

Punjab accounted for 13,564, Sindh for 9,677, Islamabad for 1,370, Gilgit-Baltistan for 228, and Azad Kashmir for 446.

The documents also revealed that 44,460 cards have been unblocked after verification, while investigations are ongoing for 13,618 blocked cards.