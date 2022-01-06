PCB announces awards for top performers of 2021

08:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
PCB announces awards for top performers of 2021
Share

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Awards of the Year 2021 for top performers.

The winners of the awards were announced at a virtual ceremony livestreamed on the PCB's YouTube and Facebook channels on Thursday evening.

According to details, batsman Mohammad Rizwan won the PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award while Babar Azam won the ODI Cricketer of the Year Award.

Shaheen Shah Afridi got the most impactful player of the year award while the award for the emerging cricketer of the year was won by Muhammad Wasim Junior.

Nida Dar won the Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award.

More From This Category
ICC rankings: Babar Azam outshines Virat Kohli as ...
07:40 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa amid ...
07:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Shaheen, Rizwan in running as voting opens for ...
04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani honoured with prestigious ...
10:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Cricket Board unveils categories, ...
12:53 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
‘End of an era’: Cricket world pays tribute ...
03:23 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves
06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr