PCB announces awards for top performers of 2021
08:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Share
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Awards of the Year 2021 for top performers.
The winners of the awards were announced at a virtual ceremony livestreamed on the PCB's YouTube and Facebook channels on Thursday evening.
According to details, batsman Mohammad Rizwan won the PCB’s Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award while Babar Azam won the ODI Cricketer of the Year Award.
Shaheen Shah Afridi got the most impactful player of the year award while the award for the emerging cricketer of the year was won by Muhammad Wasim Junior.
Nida Dar won the Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award.
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Shah Mehmood Qureshi becomes PTI vice-chairman10:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- realme sales volume reaches 60 million units globally in 202110:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- PCB announces awards for top performers of 202108:25 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- ICC rankings: Babar Azam outshines Virat Kohli as batsman in all ...07:40 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa amid vaccine controversy07:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves
06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar and Ushna Shah pair up for an upcoming film05:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire04:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ...02:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021