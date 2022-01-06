realme sales volume reaches 60 million units globally in 2021

As 2021 has come to a close, realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, has just released its annual open letter looking back on a breakthrough year.

realme cemented its position as a mainstream global smartphone brand, ranking 6th overall in terms of shipments. realme Founder and CEO Sky Li penned an open letter to chart the immediate future for the company as it builds on the momentum in 2022.

realme became the fastest smartphone brand ever to ship more than 100 million smartphones globally in August 2021. Following this record-breaking achievement, realme’s annual smartphone sales volume has reached a record high of 60 million units, which increase 50% over the previous year.

Already a Top 5 brand in 21 different markets, realme aims to develop its mature ecosystem to cater to global users. The emerging company has built on its strong 5G foundation, expanding its role as a 5G Democratizer globally and becoming the fastest-growing 5G Android brand in Q3 2021.

In Pakistan alone, realme is heading into 2022 with a sales-first approach. At the turn of the year, the company signed up with three leading distribution partners such as Airlink Communications, United Mobile, and M&P which underscores Pakistan’s significance for realme and our growth outlook and demand.

These opportunities powerfully presented realme’s growth and progress in 2021, enabling it to look even further and higher in 2022. As a trendsetter amongst global brands, realme has aligned its brand values with its user base to enable them to leap into the future with confidence.

“We will pursue ever greater innovations in technology and design to break into the Premium Segment with 70% of the company’s R&D resources focusing on high-end tech,” says Sky Li. realme is keeping its commitment with its first-ever premium flagship - realme GT 2 series.

Watching events unfold throughout the year, 2021 was a strong year for realme. realme will continue to engage more young people to share the company’s core value of “Dare to Leap”. 2022 will be a brighter year, collectively and individually.