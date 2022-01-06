Shah Mehmood Qureshi becomes PTI vice-chairman
Shah Mehmood Qureshi becomes PTI vice-chairman
LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been appointed as PTI vice-chairman, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting confirmed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a notification confirming Qureshi's appointment to the post.

The foreign minister thanked PM Imran Khan for trusting him, saying that as the party's vice-chairman, he will continue his services to strengthen the PTI.

Last year, PM Khan who is also the head of the party had dissolved the party's organisational structure following a setback in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.

Asad Umar has been given the post of secretary-general while Pervez Khattak, Ali Haider Zaidi, Qasim Suri, Shafqat Mahmood, and Khusro Bakhtiar have been appointed as new provincial heads of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Southern Punjab, respectively.

