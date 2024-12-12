Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Japan introduces three-day weekend plan to boost population growth

Japan Introduces Three Day Weekend Plan To Boost Population Growth

In an effort to address its declining birth rate, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced an innovative initiative that will allow employees to work only four days a week, providing them with a three-day weekend.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike revealed that starting in April next year, metropolitan government employees will have the option of taking three days off each week. “We will re-evaluate and adapt work practices to ensure no one has to abandon their career for life’s crucial moments, such as childbirth or childcare,” Koike stated.

This initiative is part of Japan’s broader strategy to increase its fertility rate, which stood at 1.2 last year—well below the replacement level of 2.1 required for population stability, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Additionally, the Tokyo government has introduced another plan allowing parents of elementary school children to request reduced work hours. However, this option comes with a proportional decrease in salary.

Japan recorded just 727,277 births last year, a stark indicator of its declining birth rate, as reported by official government statistics.

Experts attribute the low birth rate to Japan’s demanding work culture, where long hours often force women to choose between advancing their careers and becoming mothers. The three-day weekend initiative aims to balance professional and personal responsibilities, encouraging families to grow while maintaining economic stability.

The initiative has sparked discussions about the potential ripple effects on work-life balance and its feasibility in tackling one of Japan’s most pressing demographic challenges.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
Let me know if  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search