Japan introduces three-day weekend plan to boost population growth

In an effort to address its declining birth rate, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced an innovative initiative that will allow employees to work only four days a week, providing them with a three-day weekend.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike revealed that starting in April next year, metropolitan government employees will have the option of taking three days off each week. “We will re-evaluate and adapt work practices to ensure no one has to abandon their career for life’s crucial moments, such as childbirth or childcare,” Koike stated.

This initiative is part of Japan’s broader strategy to increase its fertility rate, which stood at 1.2 last year—well below the replacement level of 2.1 required for population stability, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Additionally, the Tokyo government has introduced another plan allowing parents of elementary school children to request reduced work hours. However, this option comes with a proportional decrease in salary.

Japan recorded just 727,277 births last year, a stark indicator of its declining birth rate, as reported by official government statistics.

Experts attribute the low birth rate to Japan’s demanding work culture, where long hours often force women to choose between advancing their careers and becoming mothers. The three-day weekend initiative aims to balance professional and personal responsibilities, encouraging families to grow while maintaining economic stability.

The initiative has sparked discussions about the potential ripple effects on work-life balance and its feasibility in tackling one of Japan’s most pressing demographic challenges.