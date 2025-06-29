Heavy rain and flood alert across country

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a rain and flood alert for various parts of the country on Sunday, effective until July 1.

This includes a specific warning for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) affecting Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Kumrat Valley.

The alert indicates that heavy rainfall and above-normal temperatures have increased the likelihood of glacial lake outburst floods, sudden flash floods, damage to roads and infrastructure, isolated rainstorms, and interruptions to public mobility in the northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the combination of rapid glacier and snowmelt, along with rainfall, has heightened the risk of GLOFs in high-altitude valleys and surrounding regions. This could result in rising river levels, flash floods, and damage to transportation and power infrastructure.

In Azad Kashmir, rainfall is expected, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, transportation disruptions, and an overload of drainage systems due to continuous downpours.

Punjab is forecast to experience widespread rain and thunderstorms, particularly in high-altitude areas such as Murree and Galiyat, as well as in central Punjab. These weather conditions may cause urban flooding, power outages, damage to fragile structures, and traffic disruptions due to reduced visibility during dust and rain spells. Islamabad is also likely to experience similar weather conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are anticipated in various areas of Balochistan, which could damage weak infrastructure, reduce visibility, and cause power interruptions.

In Sindh, heavy rainfall is expected in districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parkar, Badin, Umerkot, and Jacobabad. This could result in urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and damage to vulnerable structures and power lines.

Authorities are on high alert as the nation prepares for heavy rainfall.