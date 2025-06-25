Is Apple copying Google Pixel’s camera bar design for iPhone 17 Pro? Viral Leaks here

KARACHI – All eyes are on Apple iPhone 17, as fresh leaks show dramatic redesign of iPhone 17 Pro rear camera system, which tech giant is changing to a full-width camera bar that stretches across the back of the upcoming flagship device.

Latest leaks show new camera bar would house a triple-lens system on one side, with the LiDAR sensor, flash, and microphone arranged on the opposite end. The design marks one of the most significant aesthetic changes to the iPhone in years, potentially ending a decade-long evolution of the corner camera module.

iPhone 17 Leaks

Tech enthusiasts have been quick to respond, and reactions are sharply divided. While some Apple enthusiasts applaud bold new direction, seeing it as a long-overdue refresh, others are far less impressed, sharing memes on design as derivative and comparing it to Google’s Pixel lineup, which features a similar horizontal bar.

Fans said the new camera bar might double as a phone stand while others argue that Apple is simply playing catch-up to Android competitors when it comes to visual innovation.

While camera bar is drawing most of the attention, iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to deliver serious hardware enhancements. Leaks suggest a 48-megapixel main camera, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and improved thermal performance through a vapor-chamber cooling system.

The device could be powered by Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, paired with 12 GB of RAM and a 120 Hz ProMotion display, making it the most powerful iPhone ever. These improvements are seen as a move to further appeal to power users and content creators who rely on their devices for demanding tasks.

Apple is widely expected to unveil iPhone 17 lineup including the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models at its annual September event. With the camera bar already sparking debate, all eyes will be on how Apple frames the redesign: as a bold step forward or simply another variation in the company’s ongoing design evolution.