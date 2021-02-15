TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-filled #TECNOPhotoWalk

The most happening event right now, #TECNOPhotoWalk has finally reached Lahore. TECNO started this Photowalk campaign last month, covering major cities in Pakistan. After the success of the first two destinations, Islamabad and Karachi, #TECNOPhotoWalk has come to the city of gardens, Lahore. The event was conducted with great zeal and became successful with the participation of TECNO’s euphoric fans.

The New York Times recently included our beloved Lahore in its list for "52 places to love in 2021". They added you should plan a trip to the city of gardens owing to its beauty and the historic sites it holds. TECNO graced Fakir Khana Museum with its fans and photography enthusiasts. The photo walk of Faqir Khana Museum became more fascinating when Mr Faqir Syed Saif Uddin - the owner of the Museum delivered a thoughtful and knowledgeable lecture on History and Culture to the participants.

It is a private museum that contains over 20,000 objects and is the largest privately-owned museum in South Asia. It depicts the culture of the region. The participants got the chance to capture the landmark through the lens of ‘Photography King’ Camon 16. Camon 16 with the TAIVOS camera solution, is known for its six amazing photography functions. It provides multiple photographies and video features to give a professional SLR touch to the captures.

After wandering through the Fakir Khana Museum, TECNO took its fans to its second destination, Botanical Garden Lahore. The participants got a chance to get close to nature and get their hands on a refreshing photography session with the beauties of nature. The Photowalk ended with a generous lunch for the participants. The lunch was arranged at the very famous Haveli restaurant in the old city of Lahore. The place is very famous as it gives a magnificent view of the Badshahi Mosque from its rooftop. Participants enjoyed their meal with the glorious view, ending the walk on a blissful note.

Apart from these amazing experiences, TECNO has another surprise for the participants. The participants with the best-captured images from all three events, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, will be rewarded with a special gift. The winners will be announced soon on TECNO’s social media platforms. So stay tuned to TECNO for more updates and the latest news regarding events and new products.