How to use WhatsApp voice message transcripts feature on Android phones?

WhatsApp, a widely used messaging app, has rolled another feature to make application more user friendly. The new feature allows users to get transcripts of the voice messages when they are unable to listen to it.

Voice message transcripts are written versions of voice messages. The voice message transcript feature must be enabled on your device to use it. Once enabled, the message recipient can see voice message transcripts.

“Voice message transcripts are generated on your device, and your personal voice messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption. No one, including WhatsApp, can listen to your voice messages or see the content of your voice message transcripts,” read the official statement.

Read receipts for voice messages will display based on the settings enabled in your privacy settings.

How to Turn on Voice Message Transcripts

Voice message transcripts are disabled by default and must be turned on for using it.

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Chats.

Turn Voice Message Transcripts on or off.

Tap Choose language, then select the language most of the voice messages you receive are in.

Tap Set up now or Wait for Wi-Fi.

You can change the transcript language at any time by tapping more options > Settings > Chats > Transcript language. Turning voice message transcripts off will reset your transcript language settings.

The currently supported languages include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian.

How to see voice message transcripts

Enable voice message transcripts on your device.

Tap and hold a voice message, then tap more options > Transcribe.

Tap open close menu in the voice message to reveal more of the transcription.