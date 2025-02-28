Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

How to use WhatsApp voice message transcripts feature on Android phones?

WhatsApp, a widely used messaging app, has rolled another feature to make application more user friendly. The new feature allows users to get transcripts of the voice messages when they are unable to listen to it.

Voice message transcripts are written versions of voice messages. The voice message transcript feature must be enabled on your device to use it. Once enabled, the message recipient can see voice message transcripts.

“Voice message transcripts are generated on your device, and your personal voice messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption. No one, including WhatsApp, can listen to your voice messages or see the content of your voice message transcripts,” read the official statement.

Read receipts for voice messages will display based on the settings enabled in your privacy settings.

How to Turn on Voice Message Transcripts

Voice message transcripts are disabled by default and must be turned on for using it.

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Chats.

Turn Voice Message Transcripts on or off.

Tap Choose language, then select the language most of the voice messages you receive are in.

Tap Set up now or Wait for Wi-Fi.

You can change the transcript language at any time by tapping more options > Settings > Chats > Transcript language. Turning voice message transcripts off will reset your transcript language settings.

The currently supported languages include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian.

How to see voice message transcripts

Enable voice message transcripts on your device.

Tap and hold a voice message, then tap more options > Transcribe.

Tap open close menu in the voice message to reveal more of the transcription.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 28 February Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search