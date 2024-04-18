24th ITCN Asia: Govt is encouraging investments in ICT, says Shaza Fatima Khawaja

LAHORE—Shaza Fatima Khawja said the government is encouraging investment in information and communication technologies (ICTs) through its multiple flagship projects, such as Special Technology Zones (STZs), the national plan of fiberization across the country, and facilitation of the affordability of fast broadband internet and innovative digital devices to the masses.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 24th edition of ITCN Asia, "Declaring Pakistan as the Regional ICT Hub," she said the government intended to expand its efforts for local manufacturing of laptops through policy to provide affordable access to digital devices to the masses and its exports to different countries in the future.

She added that the government is eager to provide an ecosystem to foreign and local IT companies and investors through policymaking, legislation, skill development, and infrastructure to tap into Pakistan's host of opportunities. Additionally, the government is working exclusively to inclusivize the female population and enhance their economic participation through opportunities in education and IT.

State Minister said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has a crucial role in providing trust to stakeholders in the IT industry, helping to improve hurdles and barriers, and achieving goals to facilitate business and the growth of the IT industry.

She mentioned that the government formulated the National Digital Commission to drive the digital ecosystem across the country in three verticals: economy, governance, and society. This will also provide unimaginable opportunities for the private sector.

I am looking forward to IT companies enhancing their contribution to the global footprint with the government's support to make Pakistan a regional and international tech hub, she remarked.

The State Minister praised ITCN Asia for providing a resourceful platform for public sector institutions, local and multinational IT companies, foreign investors, and delegates to shape the direction of the IT and telecom sector for the past 24 years.

Pakistan has become a Digital Corporation Organization (DCO) member, aiming to be a leading partner in the global IT ecosystem through its high-end services and products.

Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), said Pakistan has been proactively at the forefront of harnessing digital transformation to strengthen its digital economy, which is projected to add $5.9 billion by 2030 to its economy.

She lauded Pakistan's initiatives in the digital FDI alliance and its efforts to establish a conducive environment, infrastructure, and skilled human capital development for investors and tech giants.

She added that Pakistan has a crucial role in its region and the Western region regarding software export and the proper framework for collaboration and digital transformation. Pakistan is positioning itself as a magnet for global capital as it is one of the leading countries where freelancers can thrive in the global gig economy.

Secretary DCO urged Pakistani stakeholders to make mutual efforts to achieve a digital realm that serves humanity worldwide under the platform of the DCO that connects governments, civil societies, and academia to gain economic dividends.

Additional Secretary IT and Acting CEO Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Ayesha Humera Morani said Pakistan is a lucrative destination for local and foreign IT companies due to its talented human resources, strategic location, and investor-friendly policy.