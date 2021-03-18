Haier is the No.1 Global Appliances brand according to Euromonitor International; Haier strives to keep its customers satisfied.

Haier Group is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build a premium brand and to set up IoT ecosystems in every aspect of life and tailor personalized smart life for users around the globe. Haier owns a number of smart-appliance brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances from the U.S., Fisher & Paykel from New Zealand, AQUA from Japan. Haier also acquired the Italian brand “Candy” in 2018.

Haier Pakistan continues to bring its customer the best as they have always promised. Haier brings the Italian brand, Candy to Pakistan. Candy is an Italian domestic appliance maker. Candy is efficient, accessible, and vigorous. Candy, as a brand has always focused on simplifying the daily life of its consumers. It's efficient in saving energy. It is fashionable, full of strength, and stands out from the competition. Candy always meets the needs of consumers with innovative, easy to use and accessible products.

Candy is now launched in Pakistan, So, buy your favorite Candy product from Haier's flagship store at Daraz.pk.