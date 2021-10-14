Snapchat finally back up following hours-long outage – latest in string of social site crashes
Share
SANTA MONICA – Multimedia instant messaging application Snapchat is back after an outage that lasted around four hours – in the recent case of a major social media blackout.
Tens of thousands of Snapchat users reported that the platform was not working and they were unable to send or receive messages, Downdetector, a website dedicated to tracking outages, said Wednesday.
The US-based social platform shared a tweet saying it was looking into the problem. The outage lasted around four hours, and the company’s official support account later shared a tweet that stated that the issue was resolved, however; the company didn’t reveal the cause for the interruption of service.
The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021
The recent outage is the string of the latest glitches that the social networking sites are facing over the last week.
On October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were not working for more than six hours while the company blamed the outage on a ‘faulty configuration change’ that troubled the DNS servers. Mark Zuckerberg-owned social apps also went down yet again for a couple of hours last Friday.
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in ... 08:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
LAHORE - Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as Messenger, are down for the majority of users around the ...
Meanwhile, the users of the video-sharing app flocked to Twitter to share their reactions with memes and screenshots of the Snapchat chat boxes, prompting the hashtag #snapchatdown to trend on the microblogging app.
Everyone running to Twitter because Snapchat is down😂 #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/zswkRcHFig— 🔮 (@TheReaIM1) October 13, 2021
Everyone when they found out snapchat was down this morning. #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/YA9R8kcoif— Audrey (@auditieps) October 13, 2021
Im going to lose my streaks cause snap is down… 🥲🥲#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/kusXi1xBQi— Jasmin (@Jasmin_rawr_) October 13, 2021
Bro with Snapchat being down I better not lose my streaks cause if I do I will literally cry. I have one that is 1,174 days. #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/TaDZwUCzvc— LeeAnn Mullinax (@LeeannMullinax) October 13, 2021
twitter rn after every other app can not keep thier shit together #snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/1f9DVzwvAn— Kimberly Morgan 🥳 (@thecutebeank1) October 13, 2021
me switching from wifi to 4G cuz Snapchat won’t work…me entering Twitter and seeing Snapchat is down… #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/PdedDfh3gt— mel (@melyforjesus) October 13, 2021
- Girl gang-raped after being lured to fake job offer on M4 motorway ...10:44 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
- BISE Lahore to announce Intermediate 2021 results today10:23 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Snapchat finally back up following hours-long outage – latest in ...09:51 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:29 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan records decline in Covid with 1,016 new infections in a day09:11 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Trailer of Money Heist La Casa de Papel's final season Vol 2 is out ...09:17 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
- Salman Khan to feature with his brother-in-law in upcoming film08:55 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
- Saboor Aly's transformation to ‘Bubbly Badmash’ leaves netizens ...10:15 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021