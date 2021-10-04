WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in Pakistan, other countries

08:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in Pakistan, other countries
Share

LAHORE - Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as Messenger, are down for the majority of users around the globe, including Pakistan. 

A huge number of users have taken to Twitter to report the outage. WhatsApp isn't sending or receiving messages, Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed." Similarly, the Facebook page continues to load.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors the services of social media, said that the users are facing connectivity problems. 

Less than an hour later, there were already almost 53,000 reports on the Twitter where #WhatsApp has become a trend.

Here's how users reacting to the outage;

Response from Social Media Giants

Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp in an official statement said: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible”.

Facebook said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.

More From This Category
Hussain Asghar steps down as NAB’s deputy chief
08:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
PM Imran sets up high-level cell to investigate ...
07:43 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Xiaomi introduces new additions to the ...
07:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Russia tests new hypersonic missile from a ...
06:34 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G providing enriched ...
06:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
US scientist duo win 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine
05:50 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shakira, Claudia Schiffer, Tendulkar caught up in storm triggered by Pandora Papers
09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr