WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in Pakistan, other countries
Share
LAHORE - Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as Messenger, are down for the majority of users around the globe, including Pakistan.
A huge number of users have taken to Twitter to report the outage. WhatsApp isn't sending or receiving messages, Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed." Similarly, the Facebook page continues to load.
Downdetector, a platform that monitors the services of social media, said that the users are facing connectivity problems.
User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021
Less than an hour later, there were already almost 53,000 reports on the Twitter where #WhatsApp has become a trend.
Here's how users reacting to the outage;
Worlwide outage of WhatsApp and Instagram !— Kushal Sharma (@kushal3sharma) October 4, 2021
Don't worry you don't need a new phone or a wifi router 😅#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/kCiVGOmHLW
Me opening Twitter after fb, insta and WhatsApp went down.— Tabeen (@Tabeen6) October 4, 2021
Twitter always got our back lolx 😎
#WhatsApp #facebook pic.twitter.com/7JsDNdboRf
Every one rushing to twitter after #facebookdown and #whatsappdown #WhatsApp— 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐟 (@IamYasif) October 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/j6jPvw3foW
Everyone rushing to Twitter to check the latest on WhatsApp😂😂😂— Ａｎｓｈｕｍａｎ ™ 🇮🇳 (@anshuman7345) October 4, 2021
#WhatsApp #whatsappdown
#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/YcLO9IpQHy
Twitter users while Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down #instagramdown #Facebook #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/SEj3QWFEHr— Connor (@Connor9320_) October 4, 2021
Response from Social Media Giants
Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp in an official statement said: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible”.
We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Thanks for your patience!
Facebook said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021
- Shakira, Claudia Schiffer, Tendulkar caught up in storm triggered by ...09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in Pakistan, other countries08:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
-
-
- PAKvIND: All tickets of the world’s biggest T20 clash sold out08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
-
- Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Maya Ali looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot03:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021