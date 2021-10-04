WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in Pakistan, other countries

LAHORE - Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as Messenger, are down for the majority of users around the globe, including Pakistan.

A huge number of users have taken to Twitter to report the outage. WhatsApp isn't sending or receiving messages, Instagram shows "couldn't refresh the feed." Similarly, the Facebook page continues to load.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors the services of social media, said that the users are facing connectivity problems.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Less than an hour later, there were already almost 53,000 reports on the Twitter where #WhatsApp has become a trend.

Here's how users reacting to the outage;

Worlwide outage of WhatsApp and Instagram !

Don't worry you don't need a new phone or a wifi router 😅#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/kCiVGOmHLW — Kushal Sharma (@kushal3sharma) October 4, 2021

Me opening Twitter after fb, insta and WhatsApp went down.

Twitter always got our back lolx 😎

#WhatsApp #facebook pic.twitter.com/7JsDNdboRf — Tabeen (@Tabeen6) October 4, 2021

Response from Social Media Giants

Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp in an official statement said: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible”.

Facebook said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.

