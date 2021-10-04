After second dose in Narowal, 'Nawaz Sharif' arrives in Bahawalpur for third!
LAHORE – Another fake entry in the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been made in the country’s database for Covid-19 vaccination and this time it is in Bahawalpur.
This is the second entry made in 24 hours after the identical matter occurred in Narowal, a city in northeast Punjab.
As per the entry, Sharif received the ‘third dose’ of Sinvac vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bahwalpur.
Narowal’s deputy commissioner said that suspects have been arrested, adding that they used the name and CNIC number of PML-N’s supremo, who is currently in London, to make the fake entry.
First fake coronavirus vaccine entry in the name of Sharif was made at the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in Lahore on September 22.
