JATE 2021 – Pakistan-China’s first ever joint military exercise under SCO concludes in Pabbi

RAWALPINDI – The Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi, concluded on Monday, said military’s media wing in a statement.

According to ISPR, the closing ceremony of what is the first ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure( RATS) at the centre.

The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating International Terrorism.

Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches/methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

“Exercise was conducted in two stages. Stage 1 of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from 26-31 July while stage 2 conducted in Pakistan from 21 September to 4 October 2021,” read the statement.

During the two weeks long training, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practiced various drills as part of the Joint Counter Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct; including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle, Rappelling from Helicopter, Explosive Handling and Medical Evacuation.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood, Commander Central Command was Chief Guest of the closing ceremony.