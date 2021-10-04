OPPO launches OPPO A16 in Pakistan

LAHORE - OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announces the launch of OPPO A16 in Pakistan.

The newly launched smartphone is built for users who don’t want to compromise when it comes to their daily needs and getting a feature-packed phone at a pocket-friendly price. OPPO A16’s large 6.52-inch eye-care display ensures that you can watch your favorite entertainment in comfort. Additionally, the long-lasting 5000mAh battery promises the users to stay unplugged while browsing the internet or capturing life’s best moments with the A16’s ultra-clear triple camera.

The A16 series aim to make technology fun and effortless; it’s never been easier to stay in touch with friends, family and colleagues for a more connected and on-the-go lifestyle.

“OPPO A16 is uncompromising in its combination of style and function. The trendy design makes it a pleasure to take out when you need it, and the high-end triple cameras facilitate those memorable moments while being active, without constantly worrying about battery life,” said Mr. George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan.

Where it has style, it also has substance; OPPO A16 comes with a 13MP main camera, plus a 2MP Depth and 2MP Macro camera so you can capture every moment with the utmost of detail and dynamic. The smartphone lets users seamlessly navigate their day while also expressing their unique personalities, the device comes in three fashionable colors; Crystal Black, Pearle Blue, and Space Silver.

OPPO A16’s Eye-care display ensures that your eyes won’t get tired even after hours of gaming on the large, LCD liquid crystal display, which provides superior visuals and sunlight and moonlight screen features. To make OPPO A16 a smartphone that facilitates the diverse needs of your life whether you’re taking pictures for work, on a trip, or just for fun, the 4 GB + 64 GB gives you enough storage so you don’t have to triage your files.

Beyond its hardware and software support, the phone also offers ColorOS 11.1 and Fine Finishing. A Lightweight OS comes with features built to be flexible and intuitive like FlexDrop, which allows you to keep apps open either in full screen or as floating windows. That plus so many more cutting-edge features is what makes OPPO A16 one of the most exciting new phones in 2021.

The phone comes in two variants; 4GB + 64GB and 3GB + 32GB. OPPO A16 is now available starting October 4th, 2021 in Pakistan at authorized stores nationwide with an attractive price of PKR 23,999 and PKR 26,999/-.