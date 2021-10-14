BISE Lahore to announce Intermediate 2021 results today
Web Desk
10:23 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
BISE Lahore to announce Intermediate 2021 results today
Share

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the result of the HSSC examination, Intermediate Part I and II (Annual), on October 14 today.

The candidates can check the results here at 5 pm today.

On the other hand, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Intermediate Part I & II (Annual) Examination 2021 today.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Cabinet approved the policy of awarding passing marks to the students.

Officials had approved the grace marks policy through circulation summary.

Punjab set to announce matric, inter results as ... 10:43 AM | 13 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab CM and cabinet have approved grace marks policy for Matric and Intermediate students while all ...

More From This Category
Girl gang-raped after being lured to fake job ...
10:44 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
BISE Multan to announce Intermediate 2021 results ...
01:55 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
BISE Rawalpindi to announce Intermediate 2021 ...
01:30 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan records decline in Covid with 1,016 new ...
09:11 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
Punjab boards to announce inter results today
12:15 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
NSA Moeed Yusuf chairs first meeting of National ...
11:17 PM | 13 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Husband seen showering praise on Reema Khan in new video
10:41 PM | 13 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr