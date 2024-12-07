Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Is this the end of TikTok in US after major Court verdict amid security risks?

Is This The End Of Tiktok In Us After Major Court Verdict Amid Security Risks

SACRAMENTO – Chinese short video streaming platform TikTok is inches closer to be banned in United States as federal appeals court upheld law that could force app to either sell its US operations or shut down in coming months.

The US court turned down TikTok’s appeal amid years-long legal tussle between Washington and ByteDance, the parent company behind the famous app used by over 1Billion people..

US authorities are pushing for TikTok ban citing national security concerns over TikTok’s ownership by the Chinese company. The lawmakers called TikTok a security risk due to its alleged ties to the Chinese government, which TikTok and ByteDance have consistently opposed.

The court howver asserted that law was carefully crafted to counter threats from foreign adversaries, especially Beijing.

The company announced its intention to appeal the decision to the US Supreme Court, arguing that the law is based on speculative and flawed information, linking it with suppression and unfairly penalize Ameican nationals who use the platform to express themselves.

President-elect Donald Trump earlier opposed TikTok ban, but strong support in Congress for restricting TikTok may make it difficult for the new president to overturn the law.

Amid plethora of challenges, Meta, and other giants are looking to get market share after ban.

TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search