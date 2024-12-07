Changan offers Rs4.5lac discount on Oshan X7 SUV; Check new prices here

If you are looking to buy crossover SUV, it could be your chance to save around half a million as Chinese auto giant Changan is offering a massive discount on its midsize crossover Oshan X7.

To boost sales, the company announced discount of Rs450,000, with prices starting at Rs8,09 Million in Pakistan. The new offer also comes with free periodic maintenance for 2years, ensuring that your vehicle remains in top condition at no additional cost.

With cool design and modern features, Oshan X7 promises superior driving experience for those looking for comfort and technology.

Oshan X7 Price in Pakistan

Models Price New Price Discount Oshan FutureSense Rs. 9,099,000 Rs. 8,899,000 Rs4.5Lac Oshan FutureSense Rs. 8,949,000 Rs. 8,749,000 Rs4.5Lac Oshan Comfort Rs. 8,299,000 Rs. 8,099,000 Rs4.5Lac

The vehicle is available in three variants, with a range of options to suit different preferences and needs. Changan Oshan X7 stands out with its attractive exterior, longest wheelbase in local SUVs, active safety features, and customizable 6-way powered seats for driver and passenger comfort.

Despite several attractions, the SUV lacks telescopic steering adjustment, and the absence of rear AC vents in last row.