Search

PakistanTechnologyVideosViral

TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan

Web Desk
09:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan
Source: File photo

TikTok, a video-sharing platform, has removed around 20 million videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines, the company announced on Monday, highlighting its commitment to addressing violations effectively.

TikTok, which allows users to create and share short-form videos, revealed this information in its report for the first quarter of the year. The platform is particularly popular among younger generations, boasting over a billion active users worldwide.

This is not the first instance of TikTok removing videos from Pakistan. In July 2023, the app had taken action against 11.7 million videos for similar reasons.

"In Pakistan alone, the platform took action against 20,207,878 videos for breaching its community guidelines in the first quarter," TikTok stated on Monday, following the release of its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report 2024.

Pakistani authorities have previously banned the video-sharing service several times, starting in October 2020 due to widespread complaints about allegedly "immoral, obscene, and vulgar" content on the app. The service faced three more bans over the next 15 months. In November 2021, a Pakistani court reversed the ban after TikTok assured the government it would control objectionable content.

TikTok stated that the latest report underscores the platform's commitment to transparency, safety, and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community.

Globally, TikTok removed 166,997,307 videos during the January-March period of 2024, with 129,335,793 identified through automated detection technology. Additionally, 6,042,287 videos were reinstated. The platform also "removed and filtered" 976,479,946 comments using safety tools.

"TikTok aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts," the company said, noting that 93.9 percent of videos violating guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, with a global removal rate of 99.8 percent.

TikTok also deleted 21,639,414 accounts suspected of belonging to children under the age of 13.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:31 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

PIA launches 'Operation Ashura'

10:10 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court announces verdict in Arshad Sharif murder case

09:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan

07:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Punjab approves solar panels for consumers using up to 500 units of ...

06:17 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Karachi

06:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan bans drone cameras for Muharram processions

Most viewed

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan ...

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

08:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

11:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Corps Commanders raise concern at 'unwarranted criticism' of ...

02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

01:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan approves nationwide Army deployment for Muharram security

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

PIA launches 'Operation Ashura'

Gold & Silver

07:03 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Gold rates dip by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: