TikTok removes 20 million videos in Pakistan

TikTok, a video-sharing platform, has removed around 20 million videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines, the company announced on Monday, highlighting its commitment to addressing violations effectively.

TikTok, which allows users to create and share short-form videos, revealed this information in its report for the first quarter of the year. The platform is particularly popular among younger generations, boasting over a billion active users worldwide.

This is not the first instance of TikTok removing videos from Pakistan. In July 2023, the app had taken action against 11.7 million videos for similar reasons.

"In Pakistan alone, the platform took action against 20,207,878 videos for breaching its community guidelines in the first quarter," TikTok stated on Monday, following the release of its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report 2024.

Pakistani authorities have previously banned the video-sharing service several times, starting in October 2020 due to widespread complaints about allegedly "immoral, obscene, and vulgar" content on the app. The service faced three more bans over the next 15 months. In November 2021, a Pakistani court reversed the ban after TikTok assured the government it would control objectionable content.

TikTok stated that the latest report underscores the platform's commitment to transparency, safety, and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community.

Globally, TikTok removed 166,997,307 videos during the January-March period of 2024, with 129,335,793 identified through automated detection technology. Additionally, 6,042,287 videos were reinstated. The platform also "removed and filtered" 976,479,946 comments using safety tools.

"TikTok aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts," the company said, noting that 93.9 percent of videos violating guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, with a global removal rate of 99.8 percent.

TikTok also deleted 21,639,414 accounts suspected of belonging to children under the age of 13.