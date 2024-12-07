Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed to be indicted by mid-December, claims Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD – Former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed remains in custody of armed forces and a Pakistani Senator claimed that the former spymaster is likely to face indictment before mid-December.

Faisal Vawda made the remarks during a TV interview, linking the development to the upcoming civil disobedience call by jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan. Vawda was of the view that while Khan anticipates news about Faiz Hameed’s legal situation, the developments might unfold even before the planned protest.

He stressed holding powerful figures accountable and warned that if Faiz Hameed provides evidence against Imran Khan, it could result in severe consequences for the PTI founder, who is already facing 180 cases including murder, terrorism and blasphemy. Vawda also hinted at Imran Khan’s military trial.

He further revealed that Imran Khan’s Twitter and other handles are being managed by someone else. Additionally, he pointed to a growing rift within PTI, with figures like Qasim Suri and Hammad Azhar reportedly turning against Khan.

The retired Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed was arrested in August this year and is undergoing court martial over alleged misconduct linked to a private housing project.

Armed forces initiated disciplinary action against Hameed after Sa upreme Court investigation, following a petition from Top City, a land development company, accusing him of land grabbing, corruption, and blackmail.

Faiz Hameed was a confidante of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and stepped down in late December.

