PSL 10 schedule announced with opening match in Rawalpindi

LAHORE – The tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) will begin from Friday, 11 April with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two times champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches from 11 April to 18 May, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

Also, the upcoming edition will feature an exhibition match, which will be played on 8 April in Peshawar. The teams of the match will be confirmed in due course.

For PSL X, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each. The marquee event will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

Karachi Kings –winners of the league’s fifth edition, will begin their campaign on 12 April in their own backyard against runners up of the last edition, Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans’ – the winners of the sixth edition, will face Lahore Qalandars on 22 April – the first HBL PSL X match hosted by Multan Cricket Stadium.

The newly constructed Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will welcome the tenth edition of the HBL PSL on 24 April with home side Qalandars, winners of the seventh and eighth editions taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi, champions of the PSL 2017 will play their five matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the winners of the fourth edition, Quetta Gladiators will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “We are thrilled to officially announce the schedule for the historic 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Over the past decade, the HBL PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent.

“The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.”