Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-15- Updated 11:30 AM
11:57 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 15, 2021 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 158.50 159.20
Euro EUR 190.00 192.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 217 219.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.50 43
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.50 42
Australian Dollar AUD 122.50 124.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 403.80 405.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 122.50 124.50
China Yuan CNY 24.95 25.10
Danish Krone DKK 24.90 25.20
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.55 17.80
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39.25 39.60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106.65 107.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 18.20 18.45
Omani Riyal OMR 410 412
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.55 42.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 117 119
Swedish Korona SEK 18.15 18.40
Swiss Franc CHF 179.90 180.80
Thai Bhat THB 5.30 5.40

