‘Mai Bhi Shadi karunga’: Yasir Soharwardi shows support to singles near Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)
Share
KARACHI – Yasir Soharwardi, a naat khawan known for his viral videos, has been in the limelight again after releasing Main Bhi Shaadi Karunga for singles near Valentine’s Day.
Yasir, known for his unconventional recitation, took the limelight with the latest release. He can be seen donning a sherwani and roaming inside a banquet hall decorated for the wedding.
The soundtrack has been shared on social media, mostly as a piece of entertainment on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.
These are some of the reactions to the recent release of the viral video:
sent mein bhi shaadi karunga to my mum & she sent me a ???? idek what that means watch me return from shift to a potential sitting in my living room— ⚔️ (@drunkonairr) February 13, 2021
And this man in the neighborhood is playing "mn bhi shadi kronga,Ya Allah taufeeq de",on repeat ????— جی ایم (@GM_PARHBETHA_G) February 13, 2021
May b kitabyy parhun gii y Allah tofeek dyy????— Aeena°???? Ashu'hamna'Ahmed????❤️)) (@Behnaaa) February 13, 2021
Main be Shadi karon ga
Ya Allah tufeeq de ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NkeBEIIiCS— Asad Khan (@454dkhan) February 12, 2021
Main bhe shadi. Ya ALLAH
Karon ga. Toufeeq dy pic.twitter.com/LPc0KUqvbG— Aakash Tirmizi ☘️???? (@i_amAakash) February 12, 2021
Earlier, Karachi based Naat Khuwan went viral with his ‘Confirm Jannati’ video.
- FC personnel martyred repelling terror attack in Balochistan’s Kech01:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan become first men's team to win 100 T20Is01:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- ‘Mai Bhi Shadi karunga’: Yasir Soharwardi shows support to ...12:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-15- ...11:57 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
- TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-filled #TECNOPhotoWalk11:49 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
- ‘Pawri tou abb shuru hougee!’ – Girl from viral #Pawrihoraihai ...07:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat shares Hadith after her lookalike’s leaked video goes ...02:38 PM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog11:00 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021