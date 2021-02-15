‘Mai Bhi Shadi karunga’: Yasir Soharwardi shows support to singles near Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Yasir Soharwardi, a naat khawan known for his viral videos, has been in the limelight again after releasing Main Bhi Shaadi Karunga for singles near Valentine’s Day.

Yasir, known for his unconventional recitation, took the limelight with the latest release. He can be seen donning a sherwani and roaming inside a banquet hall decorated for the wedding.

The soundtrack has been shared on social media, mostly as a piece of entertainment on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

These are some of the reactions to the recent release of the viral video:

sent mein bhi shaadi karunga to my mum & she sent me a ???? idek what that means watch me return from shift to a potential sitting in my living room — ⚔️ (@drunkonairr) February 13, 2021

And this man in the neighborhood is playing "mn bhi shadi kronga,Ya Allah taufeeq de",on repeat ???? — جی ایم (@GM_PARHBETHA_G) February 13, 2021

May b kitabyy parhun gii y Allah tofeek dyy???? — Aeena°???? Ashu'hamna'Ahmed????❤️)) (@Behnaaa) February 13, 2021

Main be Shadi karon ga Ya Allah tufeeq de ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NkeBEIIiCS — Asad Khan (@454dkhan) February 12, 2021

Main bhe shadi. Ya ALLAH Karon ga. Toufeeq dy pic.twitter.com/LPc0KUqvbG — Aakash Tirmizi ☘️???? (@i_amAakash) February 12, 2021

Earlier, Karachi based Naat Khuwan went viral with his ‘Confirm Jannati’ video.