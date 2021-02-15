‘Mai Bhi Shadi karunga’: Yasir Soharwardi shows support to singles near Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
‘Mai Bhi Shadi karunga’: Yasir Soharwardi shows support to singles near Valentine’s Day (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Yasir Soharwardi, a naat khawan known for his viral videos, has been in the limelight again after releasing Main Bhi Shaadi Karunga for singles near Valentine’s Day.

Yasir, known for his unconventional recitation, took the limelight with the latest release. He can be seen donning a sherwani and roaming inside a banquet hall decorated for the wedding.

The soundtrack has been shared on social media, mostly as a piece of entertainment on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

These are some of the reactions to the recent release of the viral video:

Earlier, Karachi based Naat Khuwan went viral with his ‘Confirm Jannati’ video.

More From This Category
FC personnel martyred repelling terror attack in ...
01:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas contracts ...
11:35 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in ...
11:20 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
PM Imran facilitates overseas Pakistanis after ...
10:41 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
Kasur woman delivers baby in public hospital’s ...
10:20 AM | 15 Feb, 2021
#AMAN2021: CJCSC witnesses maritime ...
09:36 AM | 15 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces stars line-up for PSL 2021 opening ceremony
10:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr