Pakistan soldier martyred in Waziristan terror attack

05:46 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
RAWALPINDI - A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred after terrorists opened fire on a military post in Ghariom, North Waziristan district, said military’s media wing on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that troops responded to the assault in a befitting manner.

During exchange of fire, 37-year-old Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, who was a resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, it added.

 Last month, a young soldier embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Senai Narai of the South Waziristan District.

The Intelligence-Based Operation was conducted on the reports of the presence of terrorists in the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan.

“During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, a resident of Balakot, district Mansehra embraced shahadat”, the statement said.

Amid the recent unrest in Pakistan, a Pakistan Army officer and a soldier had been martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan’s Pasni on July 15.

errorists targeted security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni. Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, embraced martyrdom in the terror attack. Pakistan Army while reiterating the security forces' determination said such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers ... 11:02 PM | 5 May, 2021

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan forces killed two terrorists in an operation conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North ...

