The vision of a young entrepreneur who's raising employment in Pakistan

Abdullah Mehmood, 18 years old high schooler who has the vision to make open positions for Pakistani occupants. When he was 13 years old he found his interest in media and marketing, disliked every other person his excursion wasn't simple. Getting told by the individuals you're not young enough, Abdullah worked hard to prove the naysayers wrong. The beginning is always the hardest, the only thing which kept him going was his fire of determination. He faced all the challenges alone

Now, Abdullah Mehmood is the most youthful business person in Pakistan, he's the founder and CEO of Rex Media company at the age of 18. This Pakistani picked up gigantic consideration in view of his momentous and outstanding triumphs.

Abdullah wants to share his story and wants others to make their own stories, he needs to speak to his nation, a nation of extraordinary concealed ability. In the relatively recent past in a private meeting, Abdullah shares that he intends to help the impalpable passage of the country and to build up the economy for an unmistakable name of his nation. He's not simply a business-disapproved individual, he's additionally energetic. His affection for his nation caused him to persuade 3 US-based advert associations and two programmings housed to place assets into Pakistan. He needs to show the shrouded ability of Pakistan as it's a nation of extraordinary assurance.

Abdullah Mehmood collaboration with Radical company

Abdullah Mehmood recently collaborated with Ryan Alford, the founder of Radical company and the genius behind Dancing Dentist. Radical company is a full-service digital agency that is one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies. Radical media is one of the most successful and well-respected agencies in the US. The founder of Rex media and the founder of Radical company's collaboration becomes successful, Abdullah convinced Ryan to invest here in Pakistan. This will create hundreds of jobs opportunities for Pakistani residents. Its great news and opportunity for the young youth.

In a short period of time, numerous Pakistanis will start earning 35-40K a month

Abdullah's media house

He is the founder of Rex media, an advertising agency that offers the best-promoting administrations for both neighbourhood and global business sectors. Its principle centre is to assist regular associations with turning out to be well-known brands. Because of Covid - 19 numerous enterprises are confronting serious monetary weights, particularly the association which was simply beginning to confront outrageous difficulties. The Rex media bunch is assisting such associations with making benefits and development.

Abdullah was a great deal in the showcasing stuff. At the age of 15 years old he was at that point running numerous Facebook pages each having in any event 1,000,000 adherents. Various individuals and people of note reached him since they need to be highlighted on one of those pages. Abdullah caused them to pick up multiple times their adherents immediately. This is how he got into media offices. Before establishing Rex media he began doing PR occasions and exercises concerning influencer promoting, he moved toward various advertising organizations, however, nobody paid attention to him because of his age. He begins investigating all alone. He used to offer his administrations to worldwide customers, in the wake of getting enough cash for the venture he began his media bunch in only a half year.

How he's helping the youth?

Abdullah is also a YouTuber and an Instagram model. His uncommon accomplishment at a particularly youthful age has put him on the map all over Pakistan. He runs various gold mine channels on Youtube which have over 1,000,000 endorsers altogether. Through his channels, individuals are learning extraordinary and compelling approaches to bring in cash and it's going on really well. Abdullah began youtube as a vlogger when he was only 15 years of age he used to video vlogs on his channel. He didn't pick up a lot of consideration at that point, yet now individuals know him well through his other gold mine channels. He's likewise known for his demonstrating and has a lump of devotees on Instagram. Moreover, he's cooperating with understudies of the Agricultural Department from a University in Faisalabad. The proficient money manager has needed to plant and gather a couple of yields which are not as of now filling in Pakistan. Working with those proposition understudies, they have decided to plant these yields on 30 segments of land near Multan. Using various people while this itself is revolved around, Abdullah is moreover going to enormously help his country and the people inside it.

What do we learn from his story?

Abdullah Mehmood proved that all u need is the right mindset, the right attitude, and a clear vision. They say hard work beats talent, well that's true. He's an inspiration for the people who think that they can't do anything on their own. He's a motivation for the people who are waiting for an opportunity. In the private interview, he said that: " I never question myself, not a solitary time, since I am 18 years of age it doesn't imply that I cannot be someone in this world, my fantasies are greater than my age" Behind each fruitful individual, they are long periods of consistent learning, and a man cannot get the hang of something without fizzling. There's a well-known expression that passes by " A man learns more through his disappointments and failures that's the only way of progress"

Overall, it may be said...

The tale of Abdullah Mehmood is stunning, he's only 18 years and already changing people's lives. He's not only earning great money himself but also helping others to achieve success in their life. There's nothing in life that you can't accomplish. Regardless of what your identity is and regardless of where you are, there's consistently a way that u cannot see. Accomplishing something for yourself is acceptable yet accomplishing something for your nation is astonishing. His story has not finished here, there's much more to come.