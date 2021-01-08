US delegation visits GHQ for consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI - A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday,  to hold formal consultations on Pakistan-US Strategic Level Defence Dialogue.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Chief of General Staff, Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, said a statement released here on Friday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed.

The discussions were held in a very cordial and constructive manner where both the sides exchanged views and ideas on various matters.

