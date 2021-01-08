PM Imran launches Special Technology Zones Authority
01:47 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched a Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad.

Turning to the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority, the Pakistani premier said the step is aimed at giving incentives to the IT sector to bolster its growth.

This, he added, will provide immense job opportunities to the youth and boost our IT related exports.

The PM said our expatriate Pakistanis including those in the United States can benefit from the incentives being offered to the IT companies.

He expressed the confidence that the establishment of technology zones in the country will also help attract foreign investment.

