Gen Bajwa meets Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, Bahrain's military leadership (VIDEO)

MANAMA - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Bahrain on an official visit, ISPR said on Friday.

The COAS called on His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, The Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces & His Royal Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest. Bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion," it added.

Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Gen Bajwa was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions in defence cooperation between both the countries.

Later on, the army chief also witnessed the closing ceremony of PAK- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp.

He appreciated the standard of training and the results attained. He said that the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.