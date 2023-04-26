Search

Technology

PPL donates over Rs50 million to establish Center of Excellence at UET

Web Desk 06:49 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
PPL donates over Rs50 million to establish Center of Excellence at UET

LAHORE - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a leading E&P company has funded the establishment of ‘Center of Excellence for Research, Development & Training (CERDT)’ at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

 UET, Lahore, is one of the prestigious engineering universities in the country and was established in 1921. It has played a leading role in the education, research and training of professionals over the years.

MD and CEO PPL Mr Imran Abbasy presented the cheque for the first tranche of Rs 21 million to establish CERDT to Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar at a ceremony held on Wednesday. Mr Abbasy also laid the foundation stone and was briefed on the project at the site. Officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.

As such, PPL has committed an overall grant of Rs51.1 million over the next three years which covers the construction and completion of the CERDT building along with the procurement of furniture, equipment and simulation tools.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Abbasy highlighted that as a significant stakeholder in fulfilling the country’s energy requirements, PPL remains committed to investing in human resource development and use of the latest technology for the Exploration & Production sector through academia-industry partnership under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The CERDT aims to be the first Center of its kind in the oil and gas sector in Pakistan for capacity building and training of technical personnel to fulfil local requirements and export skilled professionals. The Center will also play a pivotal role in Research and Development in areas relevant to the oil and gas sector and provide support to PPL for in-house E&P studies and arrange national and international petroleum conferences and seminars.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

TikTok removes over 12.68m videos from Pakistan 

10:43 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Bank Alfalah collaborates with ChildLife Foundation to allocate Rs25 million for flood-affected children

12:18 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Italy becomes first country to ban ChatGPT over privacy concerns

08:24 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Over one million registered PESSI workers benefited through HMIS

07:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

US to establish e-Mobility Research and Development Center at LUMS

02:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

DE-CIX, PTCL join hands to establish Internet Exchange in Pakistan

05:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

First batch of Pakistani nationals safely evacuated from Sudan to ...

07:57 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26 April 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  219,200 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: