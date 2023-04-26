PPL donates over Rs50 million to establish Center of Excellence at UET

LAHORE - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a leading E&P company has funded the establishment of ‘Center of Excellence for Research, Development & Training (CERDT)’ at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).
UET, Lahore, is one of the prestigious engineering universities in the country and was established in 1921. It has played a leading role in the education, research and training of professionals over the years.
MD and CEO PPL Mr Imran Abbasy presented the cheque for the first tranche of Rs 21 million to establish CERDT to Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar at a ceremony held on Wednesday. Mr Abbasy also laid the foundation stone and was briefed on the project at the site. Officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.
As such, PPL has committed an overall grant of Rs51.1 million over the next three years which covers the construction and completion of the CERDT building along with the procurement of furniture, equipment and simulation tools.
Speaking on the occasion Mr. Abbasy highlighted that as a significant stakeholder in fulfilling the country’s energy requirements, PPL remains committed to investing in human resource development and use of the latest technology for the Exploration & Production sector through academia-industry partnership under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.
The CERDT aims to be the first Center of its kind in the oil and gas sector in Pakistan for capacity building and training of technical personnel to fulfil local requirements and export skilled professionals. The Center will also play a pivotal role in Research and Development in areas relevant to the oil and gas sector and provide support to PPL for in-house E&P studies and arrange national and international petroleum conferences and seminars.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
