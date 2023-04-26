PPL donates over Rs50 million to establish Center of Excellence at UET

LAHORE - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a leading E&P company has funded the establishment of ‘Center of Excellence for Research, Development & Training (CERDT)’ at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

UET, Lahore, is one of the prestigious engineering universities in the country and was established in 1921. It has played a leading role in the education, research and training of professionals over the years.

MD and CEO PPL Mr Imran Abbasy presented the cheque for the first tranche of Rs 21 million to establish CERDT to Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar at a ceremony held on Wednesday. Mr Abbasy also laid the foundation stone and was briefed on the project at the site. Officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.

As such, PPL has committed an overall grant of Rs51.1 million over the next three years which covers the construction and completion of the CERDT building along with the procurement of furniture, equipment and simulation tools.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Abbasy highlighted that as a significant stakeholder in fulfilling the country’s energy requirements, PPL remains committed to investing in human resource development and use of the latest technology for the Exploration & Production sector through academia-industry partnership under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The CERDT aims to be the first Center of its kind in the oil and gas sector in Pakistan for capacity building and training of technical personnel to fulfil local requirements and export skilled professionals. The Center will also play a pivotal role in Research and Development in areas relevant to the oil and gas sector and provide support to PPL for in-house E&P studies and arrange national and international petroleum conferences and seminars.