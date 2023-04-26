Search

World

Stomach bug forces Erdogan to cut off live interview amid election campaign

06:58 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
Stomach bug forces Erdogan to cut off live interview amid election campaign
Source: File Photo

ISTANBUL – Turkis President Recep Tayyip Erdogan interrupted a live television interview which he joined after 15 minutes break saying he had developed a stomach bug.

Erdogan had appeared in the interview jointly conducted by Ulke TV and Kanal 7 after a hectic day as he delivered three campaign speeches in different areas as presidential election is scheduled to take place on May 14.

The interview was cut off in the middle of a question being made by the TV host. A viral clip shows the camera shook and the reporter stood up from the chairs. The transmission was resumed after a gap of 15 minutes when Erdogan returned.

The Turkish president appolgised for getting sick, adding that he got a stomach flu. He later took a slew of questions before concluding the broadcast.

Erdogan is facing leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the upcoming polls.

Pakistan picks Turkish President Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

World

Pakistan embassy in Sudan attacked amid violent clashes between army, RSF

02:05 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Over 50 dead in Sudan amid brutal clashes between army, paramilitary forces

04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Indian politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf gunned down live on TV

10:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Indian and US air forces begin joint drills in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

11:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

11:47 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Tension flares up as US deploys destroyer after China ‘seals off’ Taiwan during drills

07:57 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

First batch of Pakistani nationals safely evacuated from Sudan to ...

07:57 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26 April 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  219,200 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: