Stomach bug forces Erdogan to cut off live interview amid election campaign

ISTANBUL – Turkis President Recep Tayyip Erdogan interrupted a live television interview which he joined after 15 minutes break saying he had developed a stomach bug.

Erdogan had appeared in the interview jointly conducted by Ulke TV and Kanal 7 after a hectic day as he delivered three campaign speeches in different areas as presidential election is scheduled to take place on May 14.

The interview was cut off in the middle of a question being made by the TV host. A viral clip shows the camera shook and the reporter stood up from the chairs. The transmission was resumed after a gap of 15 minutes when Erdogan returned.

Erdoğan yayındayken neden eyvah eyvah sesleri geldi? neler oldu acaba! pic.twitter.com/qMVYFkZe22 — TÜRKİYE GERÇEKLERİ (@MstSelanik) April 25, 2023

The Turkish president appolgised for getting sick, adding that he got a stomach flu. He later took a slew of questions before concluding the broadcast.

Erdogan is facing leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the upcoming polls.