Gold price increases by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an upward trend in the domestic market on the first trading day after Eidul Fitr.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs450 to close at Rs218,650 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs386 to settle at Rs187,457, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged at $2,000 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,530 per tola and Rs2,170 per 10 grams, respectively.